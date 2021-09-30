NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami superstar Gloria Estefan has revealed that, at the age of 9, she was sexually abused by someone her mother trusted.
The Cuban-American superstar spoke for the first time publicly about the abuse and its effects on her during an episode of the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" on Thursday.
The title of the episode is ‘Episode 9: Betrayed by Trusted Adults’
Estefan spoke about the pain she experienced and how after telling her mother about it, they were discouraged by police from pursuing a case.
Claire Crowley, the first Latina “Bachelorette,” visited the show and spoke about being abused by a priest when she was young.
Claire Crowley, the first Latina "Bachelorette," visited the show and spoke about being abused by a priest when she was young.