Gloria Estefan Says She Was Molested At Music School At 9Miami superstar Gloria Estefan has revealed that, at the age of 9, she was sexually abused by someone her mother trusted.

Historic Shuttered Mai Kai Restaurant To Reopen In South FloridaSeasoned Miami restaurant and entertainment operators are coming to the rescue of one of South Florida’s iconic restaurant and entertainment venues, the historic Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale.

'Survivor 41': Episode 2 Recap: Introducing A New Advantage!This season is taking us into the game like never before! Survivor 41 has pulled back its curtain, giving us viewers a glimpse of what it's really like to create this incredible show!

'We Try To Take A Different Approach': On Board Sir Richard Branson's Adults-Only Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady At PortMiamiSir Richard Branson's Scarlet Lady is getting ready to set sail on its maiden voyage from PortMiami promising an adults-only adventure at sea.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Miami's Javier Romero, First Cuban American To Be Inducted Into Radio's Hall Of FameMiami's Javier Romero, one of the most recognizable voices in Spanish radio, is being recognized by being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Hey You Cool Cats And Kittens, Netflix To Release 'Tiger King 2'Listen up all you cool cats and kittens, "Tiger King 2" is coming to Netflix.