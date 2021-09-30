TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Minimum wage workers in Florida will get a voter-approved pay boost starting Thursday.
After just over 60 percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment in November, the state’s minimum wage will go from $8.65 an hour — about $18,000 a year for a full-time worker — to $10 on Thursday, with the rate for tipped workers moving up from $5.63 an hour to $6.98 an hour.
Under the constitutional amendment, the rate will increase incrementally each year until reaching $15 an hour — $11.98 for tipped workers — on Sept. 30, 2026.
Prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan spearheaded the constitutional amendment, pouring millions of dollars into its passage. Supporters said it was needed to help low-paid workers. Also, for example, state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, argued last year it will help counter an “anti-worker” agenda by Republican leaders and business groups in Tallahassee.
But the amendment faced opposition from Republican leaders, such as state GOP Chairman Joe Gruters, a Sarasota senator, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor. Among other things, they said it would hurt small businesses.
The change also was opposed by business groups, including the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s Jim Turner contributed to this report.)