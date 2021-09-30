MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano is holding on to hope. This is day six since the Pembroke Pines woman went missing from her Orlando Apartment near the University of Central Florida.

“We’re determined to find Miya, we’re still very hopeful. We know she’s alive. We know she can feel us looking for her and we’re looking for some kind of sign,” said cousin Caili Sue.

Family and friends have been searching heavily wooded areas, this one near her apartment.

“Yesterday when I was in the park, I was walking I was in the bushes, following a river to see if there was any evidence, clues, leads, anything like that,” said Caili.

Sheriff’s deputies are once again searching Miya’s apartment complex — looking in storage lockers and garages. Meanwhile, the family is heading to New Smyrna Beach — checking on a lead.

A group was going to head up to New Smyrna because there were some reports of a ping from a cell phone, that was in the new Smyrna area, but same thing, it’s a 50-mile radius.

Armando Caballero was a person of interest in the case.

He was a maintenance man at Miya’s apartment complex and her co-worker.

He was found dead at the apartment complex where he lived. Investigators say it appears he committed suicide. Without information from him, the search is more difficult.

The family has a message for Miya.

“You just keep holding on Miya, we’re coming. I will never, ever give up on looking for you and our entire family is looking for you near, far.”