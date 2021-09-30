MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will host a celebration of life for legendary coach Don Shula this weekend.

This will be the first public ceremony honoring Shula since his passing on May 4, 2020 at the age of 90.

The Don Shula Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2nd, at 4:30pm at Hard Rock Stadium.

The next day is the Dolphins Alumni Weekend game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1pm, Sunday, October 3.

The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch. Registration is now open at miamidolphins.com/donshula.

The event will feature remarks from the Shula family with panel discussions from several Dolphins alumni including Bob Baumhower, Kim Bokamper, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Dan Marino, John Offerdahl, Joe Rose, and Dwight Stephenson.

Shula is the winningest coach in National Football League history.

Shula’s record as head coach of the Dolphins (1970-95) and before that as head coach of the Colts (1963-69) is unmatched. He had a career record of 347-173-6 (.665), including a regular season mark of 328-156-6 (.676), and his 347 victories are the most by any coach in the history of the NFL.

Shula won Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973 and is one of only six coaches in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowls. His 1972 team went 17-0, recording the only undefeated season in NFL history.