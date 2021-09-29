  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ The Miami-Dade Police Department says an American Airlines passenger has been detained after opening the planeâ€™s emergency exit and walking on the wing.

MDPD said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after the flight from Cali, Colombia had just arrived at Miami International Airport.

According to MDPD, the male passenger opened the emergency exit and walked on the wing as the plane was in the process of reaching the gate.

Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended the man.

Everyone else was able to deplane without incident.

The suspect has not been identified. No word on the charges he faces.

Because it was an international flight, MDPD is unsure who the lead agency will be in the case.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

