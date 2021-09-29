MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A video of a Florida man capturing an alligator with a trash bin is going viral.

The man was identified as Abdul Gene Malik, of Mount Dora, who took it upon himself to wrangle the reptile on Tuesday in his driveway.

Malik was wearing a white shirt, shorts and sandals (with socks in true Florida man style.) One has to assume the sandals had good traction.

Here is the video that was posted on Twitter:

Bruh said by any means necessary. pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce — J- (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021

The video shows him slowly creeping toward the medium-sized gator with the trash bin lid open. The hissing reptile tries to backway, but Malik slams the lid shut and smacks it on its head. The gator is then scooped up into the trash bin as it fights and flaps its tail violently.

People watching erupted into cheers.

Once the video went viral, Orange County tweeted, “Reminder: Alligators are not recyclable in your blue lid cart. Please call the @MyFWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 for assistance.”

Reminder: Alligators are not recyclable in your blue lid cart. Please call the @MyFWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 for assistance. https://t.co/lMF3YNyaeV — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) September 29, 2021

The gator wrangler eventually rolled the bin down a hill and set the gator free near a lake.