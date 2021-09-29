  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FAA, Helicopter Crash, Local TV, Miami News, NTSB Investigation, Tamiami Executive Airport

Miami (CBS Miami) — An investigation is under way after a helicopter crashes at Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

According to police, it happened shortly after 7pm.

CBS4 video shot Wednesday morning which shows the chopper crashed on its side in the airport parking lot. There is helicopter debris strewn about the scene of the crash.

No word on how many people were on board at the time.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirms there were no transports or injuries reported.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

