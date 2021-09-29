MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for your help finding 79-year-old Gerald Connors.
Connors was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of NE 191 Street.
The 79-year-old stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
The was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
MDPD said Connors may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.