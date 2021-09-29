Hispanic Heritage Month: Miami's Javier Romero, First Cuban American To Be Inducted Into Radio's Hall Of FameMiami's Javier Romero, one of the most recognizable voices in Spanish radio, is being recognized by being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

'I Like Playing Someone I'm A Little Bit Afraid Of': Actor Elizabeth Mitchell On 'Outer Banks' & 'Lost'Elizabeth Mitchell talks with us about playing Carla Limbrey in Netflix's "Outer Banks" and her breakout role of Dr. Juliet Burke in "Lost."

Hey You Cool Cats And Kittens, Netflix To Release 'Tiger King 2'Listen up all you cool cats and kittens, "Tiger King 2" is coming to Netflix.

Taste Of The Town: Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic Cuban Sandwiches At Sanguich de MiamiIt’s a celebration of Cuban culture at Sanguich de Miami, a charming and authentic eatery on SW 8th Street in Little Havana created by husband-and-wife team Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, where guests feel at home wherever they’re from.

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Buy Waterfront Miami Mansion For $11 MillionSinger Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are moving to Miami.

VIDEO: 'Survivor 41' Premiere Tonight On CBS, Meet The Three Tribes'Survivor 41' premieres tonight at 8:00PM on CBS and streaming with Parmount+