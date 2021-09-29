MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a man who tried to break into a car, while the driver was still inside.
According to police spokeswoman Tania Rues, a man walked up to a car stopped at a red light and started banging on the window attempting to open the door at 441 and Miramar Parkway around 2:40 a.m.
The driver, out of fear for his safety, pulled out a gun and shot the person trying to get into his car, said police.
The driver is in custody and is currently being interviewed.