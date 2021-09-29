ORLANDO (CBSMiami) â€“ Candles line the way outside Miya Marcanoâ€™s Orlando apartment. Her family says theyâ€™re there to light her way home.

â€œIt makes me sad, because sheâ€™s just so young, sheâ€™s one of us, going to school,â€ said nearby resident Celenia Rivera.

Celenia and Carla Hernandez live nearby. Theyâ€™re here making sure none of the candles go out, letting the family know theyâ€™re hurting too.

â€œItâ€™s heartbreaking,â€ Hernandez said. Â â€œSheâ€™s still missing. No one knows.â€

Day five of the search for the missing Broward 19-year-old has come to an end. CBS4 has learned day six will once again focus on her apartment complex, the Arden Villas.

The management sent out a letter to residents saying that â€œâ€¦law enforcement will be entering all occupied garages and storage units on Thursday.â€

For days, deputies from the Orange County Sheriffâ€™s Office have been searching, turning up no sign of her.

“I’m tired of seeing helicopters in the same location and nothing coming out of it, we’re tired of seeing the K9s in the same location and nothing coming out it, so at this point,â€ said Semone Westmaas, Miyaâ€™s aunt.

Marcanoâ€™s aunt and the family from South Florida are getting frustrated. They too have been out looking.

“We’re getting these addresses were getting those locations we’re jumping the cars and running out there and nothing is being solved,â€ Westmaas said.

Investigators called Armando Caballero a person of interest. They searched for clues Tuesday near his apartment about 15 miles away. He was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Caballero was a maintenance man at Miyaâ€™s apartment complex, where they were co-workers. Deputies say he had a romantic interest in her, but she did not feel the same. An apartment complex key fob indicated he entered Miyaâ€™s apartment last Friday about a half an hour before she got home from work.

“There was no forced entry,â€ Westmaas said, â€œbut Miya’s bedroom window wasn’t locked, Miya was kidnapped.â€