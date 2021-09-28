WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
Miramar, Small Plane Crash

Miramar (CBS Miami) — Miramar roads have reopened after a small plane crashed late Monday night.

According to police, two people were onboard at the time of the crash.

Both were transported to a nearby Hospital by Miramar fire rescue. Their condition was unknown at the time.

Police had Palm Avenue from Miramar Parkway North to Miramar Blvd shutdown for several hours overnight.

No word on where the plane was headed to.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

