Miramar (CBS Miami) — Miramar roads have reopened after a small plane crashed late Monday night.
According to police, two people were onboard at the time of the crash.READ MORE: BSO Searching For Tamarac Burglar Claiming To Be Deputy
Both were transported to a nearby Hospital by Miramar fire rescue. Their condition was unknown at the time.READ MORE: Special City Of Miami Commission Meeting Held To Discuss Future Of Chief Art Acevedo
Police had Palm Avenue from Miramar Parkway North to Miramar Blvd shutdown for several hours overnight.
No word on where the plane was headed to.MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Person Of Interest In 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano's Disappearance Found Dead
The cause of the crash is under investigation.