PARKLAND (CBSMiami) â€“ The confessed Parkland school shooter was back in court Tuesday.
A hearing was held to discuss Nicolas Cruz’s upcoming trial in the battery case involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office employee.READ MORE: South Florida Businesses Relying On Tourism Hope To Recover From Pandemic Lows
According to BSO, Cruz attacked a guard at the jail and it was caught on surveillance video.READ MORE: BSO Clears Person Of Interest In Tamarac Burglary Where Thief Claimed To Be Deputy
The defense is arguing the case be dismissed. The judge ordered a recess, but is expected to rule on the request soon.MORE NEWS: 'We Got Our Man': Patrick McDowell, Wanted For Killing Florida Deputy, Captured
The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.