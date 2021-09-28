  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) â€“ The confessed Parkland school shooter was back in court Tuesday.

A hearing was held to discuss Nicolas Cruz’s upcoming trial in the battery case involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office employee.

According to BSO, Cruz attacked a guard at the jail and it was caught on surveillance video.

The defense is arguing the case be dismissed. The judge ordered a recess, but is expected to rule on the request soon.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.

