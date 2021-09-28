FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Do you need a job? Well, update your resume because Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is hiring!
FLL is holding a job fair on Wednesday September 29 at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, in Sunrise.
Organizers say more than 20 businesses will be hiring on the spot for both full-time and part-time jobs.
Participating FLL employers include: airlines, restaurants, retail shops, rental car companies, government agencies, fixed base operators, and ground transportation providers to name a few.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their resume and take advantage of a workshop on resume development and interview tips. There will also be a raffle and giveaways.
The job fair takes place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at FLA Live Arena, located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise.
Don’t forget to dress for success.
The event is free and so is parking.
Face masks are required.
For more information, email contactfll@broward.org.