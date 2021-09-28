Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to dress up the whole family CBS Essentials has curated the most perfect dog Halloween costumes from Amazon ShopDisney and more. In them, your pooch will be spooking in style this Halloween.

A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes.

Frisco Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume, $23 and up

Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs

Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog’s ears warm on chilly October nights.

Zoo Snoods baby alien dog costume, $17 and up

USPS mailman dog costume

Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your dog’s power trip with this USPS delivery driver costume from Chewy. This costume, available in four sizes, comes with a shirt, cap and box.

California Costumes USPS delivery driver dog costume, $18 and up

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume

If your pup has a sunny attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from ShopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes.

Disney Tinker Bell pet costume, $25

Lion’s mane for dogs

Transform your pooch into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.

Lion’s mane for dogs, $10

Disney Pascal pet costume

Pascal from “Tangled” rides on your dog’s back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.

Disney Pascal pet costume, $25

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume

Star Wars fans won’t want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in two sizes.

Star Wars R2-D2 dog costume, $25 and up

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume

Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.

Animal Planet Triceratops dog costume, $9.68+

Monarch butterfly costume

What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.

Monarch butterfly costume, $15

French artist dog costume

Your dog is a masterpiece in this artist costume available at Chewy. It comes with a hat and walking body, and is sold in six sizes.

Frisco French artist dog costume, $16 and up

Pets First cheerleader dress

Your pupper can cheer for a favorite team in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.

Pets First cheerleader dress, $23

UPS dog costume

If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It’s available in four sizes.

California Costumes UPS pal dog pet costume, $19 and up

Hooded frog dog costume

Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It’s available in six sizes, starting at just $3.70. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.

Hooded frog dog sweatshirt, $3.70 and up

Granny dog costume

Your senior-citizen pup needs this Frisco grandma costume, available at Chewy. It comes with a front-walking outfit and bun headpiece. Find it in six sizes.

Frisco granny dog costume, $16 and up

