PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman is accused of firebombing a Buddhist temple in Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mei Cheung, 46, on Sunday after they were called to St. Dak Buddhist Temple near Palm Beach Gardens, officials said in a news release.READ MORE: Attorney For Brian Laundrie's Family Says FBI Has Asked Parents For Personal Belongings To Help With DNA Matching
Multiple items were found burning on the temple’s grounds were determined to be improvised incendiary devices, the release said.
Video surveillance at the temple caputured a woman igniting and throwing four firebombs over the gate onto the temple property. She was also seen on video placing a fifth lit firebomb in a mailbox on the temple grounds, the release said.READ MORE: Demolition Begins On Remains Of FIU Pedestrian Bridge That Killed 6 In Collapse
Deputies interviewed Cheung and arrested her on Sunday evening.
She’s charged with five counts of using a fire bomb and one count of property damage at a religious facilty, jail records show. She remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning, records show.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)MORE NEWS: National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects