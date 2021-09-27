MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Miami man, who lived with his parents, is now charged with killing his father and trying to kill his mother.
According to Miami-Dade Police, Marlon Herrera is charged with second degree murder and second-degree attempted murder for the violent attack which took place on Sunday, September 26.
It was around 8:20 p.m. when police were called to a home in the 7200 block of 16th Street regarding someone with a knife and loud screaming.
When officers arrived, they also heard screaming and through a window, witnessed an “unresponsive man on the floor surrounded by blood,” according to the police report.
Officers forced their way inside the home and found Herrera straddling a woman on the kitchen floor, said the report. It was his mother, police say, who was "suffering from stab wounds and had a knife blade stuck in her back."
Officers took Herrera into custody without incident.
The father was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center but did not survive.
The mother was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police did not reveal a motive for the violent attack on his parents.