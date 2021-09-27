MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A special City of Miami Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday morning to discuss the future of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo just one day after he wrote a scathing memo calling out commissioners for reportedly interfering with internal affairs investigations.

The no-confidence vote meeting, getting underway at 10:00 a.m. at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, was called by commissioners following controversial comments made by Chief Acevedo during a roll call in which he said “It’s like the Cuban mafia runs Miami PD.”

Commissioners informed him that the Castro regime refers to Cubans in the exile community as the Cuban mafia.

Chief Acevedo apologized on social media saying it was meant to be humorous and he didn’t realize how offense the remark could be.

As a result, a survey was emailed to hundreds of City of Miami police officers who weighed in on what they think about the job Chief Acevedo is doing and whether they think he should keep his job.

However, Acevedo is turning the tables and wrote a scathing eight-page memo concerning some hirings and firings in his department and sent it Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Art Noriega ahead of Monday’s meeting.

In the memo, Acevedo claims that several city commissioners are interfering with an investigation to a Sergeant at Arms, Luis Camacho, he relieved of duty.

“These events are deeply troubling and sad,” the chief wrote Friday to Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Art Noriega. “I have no choice but to memorialize and report the above series of improper acts, because the men and women of the MPD [Miami Police Department] and the wonderful community we serve, deserve leadership that is committed to the rule of law.”

He also said that a second-in-command post he filled with former co-worker Heather Morris from Houston was eliminated by commissioners out of spite. Morris’s hiring, some commissioners said, bypassed a host of qualified internal candidates.

Acevedo’s memo said he has contacted the U.S. Department of Justice to review the city’s internal affairs process and some questionable uses-of-force by officers.

As for the no-confidence vote, the Commission cannot vote to fire the chief. That decision is solely be up to the city manager.