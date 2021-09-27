PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission met in person for the first time in two years.

The commission, established to prevent another Parkland tragedy, gathered at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. The discussions will take place over two days.

On Monday, some of the discussion centered on Alyssa’s Law, named in honor of 14-year-old victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

Her mother, Lori Alhadeff, now a member of the Broward School Board, attended the meeting and spoke to CBS4 about the law.

“I’m super excited it passed and is being implemented,” said Alhadeff.

The program allows teachers and students to install a phone app that is essentially a panic button to bring help immediately when there is an emergency.

“In Broward, we are fully integrated with 911,” said Lori Alhadeff

Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed in the massacre, was also at the meeting.

He told CBS4 that when it comes to making schools safer there is progress.

“Florida Senate Bill 590 passed, which requires parents be notified when there is a threat – something we didn’t have,” he said.

Looking ahead, Montalto said there has to be more integration of information and systems to avoid what happened in Parkland.