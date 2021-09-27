MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Contractors are set to begin demolishing what is left of the FIU pedestrian bridge on Monday.
One outside eastbound lane of SW 8th Street approaching 109th Avenue will be closed in the afternoon for around 3 weeks while crews remove two columns remaining from the horrific bridge collapse that killed six people three years ago.
Crews will then move to the Sweetwater side, or northside of 8th Street and that could take another three weeks.
Eventually a new replacement bridge will be built.
Construction of the new bridge is expected to start in summer 2023 and last about two years.