By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says the FBI has asked his parents for some of his personal belongings to help with DNA matching.

Laundrie is at the center of a national manhunt after he came back from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Her body was found more than a week ago in Wyoming. Laundrie hasn’t been seen since September 14.

He’s a person of interest in the case, and a warrant is out for his arrest for alleged debit card fraud.

A memorial service was held for Petito over the weekend.

CBSMiami.com Team