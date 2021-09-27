MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says the FBI has asked his parents for some of his personal belongings to help with DNA matching.
Laundrie is at the center of a national manhunt after he came back from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito.
Her body was found more than a week ago in Wyoming. Laundrie hasn't been seen since September 14.
He's a person of interest in the case, and a warrant is out for his arrest for alleged debit card fraud.
A memorial service was held for Petito over the weekend.