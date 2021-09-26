MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is moving over South Florida this Sunday and will bring down the humidity levels for the start of the new week.

The wind direction has already turned out of the north this Sunday morning and is expected to increase throughout the day.

So, the afternoon and evening will be breezy in South Florida with wind gusts up to 20 mph and high temperatures near 90 degrees.

One or two coastal showers are expected through the day on this Sunday with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon over the inland areas in Broward and Miami-Dade. As the front slowly tracks south, it will bring a batch of rain for the Middle and Lower Keys by Sunday evening and through Monday morning.

Sunshine will prevail for Broward and Miami-Dade on Monday with much lower humidity making it for a pleasant start to the workweek.

Expect breezy and sunny weather on Monday and Tuesday with the wind out of the northeast at 15 mph and gusting 20 to 25 mph.

The chance for passing showers returns on Wednesday and the wind remains breezy for South Florida throughout the rest of the week.

Forecast highs temperatures will top the mid and upper-80s from Monday through Friday and overnight lows will drop to the lower and mid-70s.