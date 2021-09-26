MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was one of the wildest Dolphins versus Raiders games since, well since last season’s Dolphins vs Raiders game!

Miami, again, miraculously came back in Las Vegas but unlike last year they couldn’t complete it with a win. The Raiders kicked a field goal on the final play of overtime for a 31-28 victory, putting the Dolphins at 1-2 on the season.

The game featured big plays by Miami early out to bolt to a 14-0 lead, only to see Las Vegas score 25 straight points. The Dolphins didn’t score again until eight and a half minutes left in the game. The Raiders also rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense.

Let’s dig into the craziness that was week 3 game.

QB 2 Did All He Could

With Tua Tagovailoa out with an injury, Jacoby Brissett dropped back to pass about 60 times. He didn’t turn the ball over, engineered the game tying drive and two point conversion. He then completed a 4th and 20 in overtime. Job well-done while under major pressure from Las Vegas pass rush.

Out Of Gas?

The defense was on the field so much, it seemed they were running on empty in overtime. The offensive problems most of the game may have affected the defense late in the game.

More Blocking

Again, the offensive line had many problems. If not for Brissett’s legs and ability to keep plays alive, the Dolphins wouldn’t have been as close to winning as they were.

Takeaway Game

The defense extended the NFL’s longest turnover streak to 25 consecutive games. Elandon Roberts got it out of the way early on with a pick 6, taking it 85 yards the other way for the game’s first score.

More Separation

Finally, late in the game when Brissett did have some time to try deep passes, receivers had defensive backs with them step for step. One of those potential completions could have been the game winning play, but the openings just weren’t there. The Dolphins took their shots.

Short Yardage Shorted Out

Numerous times late in the game the Dolphins couldn’t convert in running situations needing a yard for a first down or a touchdown. The line of scrimmage push has to improve.

All Things Considered

So, the Dolphins are now 1-2. They split the first two games in the division, which most people would be taken before the season started. Despite many of the frustrating parts of the game, it did go to overtime on the road against a good team. Improvements are a must, as is a win at home Sunday against the Colts. The small cushion after the season opening win at New England is gone.

Battling Back

Through it all give the Dolphins credit, it looked bleak at 25-14 but they never quit. But there are no moral victories in the NFL and this team badly needs a win in week 4 if it’s going to be a playoff contender.

