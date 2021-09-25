MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve, team officials announced Saturday.

He will miss at least the next three games.

On Wednesday, coach Brian Flores said that further tests revealed Tagovailoa had fractured ribs and would not play Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo on Sunday after just two series and eight plays. He ended up on the turf after three of those plays, sacked twice on the first series and then injured on the final play of Miami’s second possession.

He was taken from the sideline on a cart and didn’t return.

Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return.

“We’re just going to take it week to week. Really, let’s call it day to day and week to week. He’ll be out this week, I just want to put that out there right now. Look this is a tough kid, he wants to play, he’s actually trying to play, and we’re just gonna save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and take it week to week from there,” said Flores at Dolphins camp.

Tagovailoa completed 17 of 22 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown when the Dolphins went to Las Vegas and beat the Raiders 26-25 last season.

Brissett completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards and an interception after entering the game as Tagovailoa’s replacement last week. He was sacked four times, part of a six-sack-yielded day by the Dolphins’ offensive line — a figure that doesn’t even count the play where Tagovailoa got hurt.

Brissett will start this weekend.

You can watch the game at 4: p.m. on CBS4, the official partners of the Miami Dolphins.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)