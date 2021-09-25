MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman is facing charges after police say she pulled a knife on a neighbor last Thursday in SW Miami.
The entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell security camera.READ MORE: State Argues Judge Should Reject COVID-19 Records Case
The Ring doorbell video camera at a home in Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street shows 76-year-old Elvia Nunn asking neighbor Gilberto Arocha, 66, if some women were there.READ MORE: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Placed On Injured Reserve
Arocha tells Nunn that they don’t live there anymore and that they used to live there a long time ago. Nunn then tells Arocha that she saw them there and then she is seen pulling a knife and moving it in a threatening manner.
Arocha called police and arrested Nunn, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.MORE NEWS: Miami Man Faces Charges In Florida Keys After Fleeing From Police At More Than 100 MPH
Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.