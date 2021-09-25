  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman is facing charges after police say she pulled a knife on a neighbor last Thursday in SW Miami.

The entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell security camera.

The Ring doorbell video camera at a home in Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street shows 76-year-old Elvia Nunn asking neighbor Gilberto Arocha, 66, if some women were there.

Arocha tells Nunn that they don’t live there anymore and that they used to live there a long time ago. Nunn then tells Arocha that she saw them there and then she is seen pulling a knife and moving it in a threatening manner.

Arocha called police and arrested Nunn, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.

