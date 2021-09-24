MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, Gov. DeSantis gave a presser on two bills he’ll be pushing that’ll bring economic prosperity to the state, and preserve and nourish nature.

“We’re going to be awarding more than $114 million for 16 big water quality improvement projects in targeted areas across the state, and it’s pertinent that we’re here in Brevard County because of that $114 million in grants.”

More than $53 million is dedicated to 13 water quality projects, which will significantly improve the health of the Indian River Lagoon.

And also to realign the state’s resources to enhance the protection of Florida’s environment and to safeguard Florida’s water resources, it did create a grant program within deep to be able to provide grants so that we can make these necessary improvements.

“And that’s what we’re here celebrating today, which we did last year, SB 25 12, which funded this project,” said DeSantis.

“And so now, we’re in a situation where we’re making even more progress. So these two bills, both creating the grant program and then the one dedicating funding have made the investment in Indian River Lagoon possible. This is this lagoon covers 40 percent of Florida’s East Coast and is the most biologically diverse estuary in North America.”

“It’s an important resource for many plant and animal species. The lagoon is also a key driver of the economy of the region, providing an estimated annual $2 billion impact for tourism and recreation. $767 million to the maritime marine industry. 5 billion for defense and aerospace. In addition. $149 million for resource management and living.”