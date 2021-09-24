MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made their first arrest in the mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall over the Memorial Day weekend.

Davonte Barnes, 22, faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

Barnes, who was arrested Thursday night, acted as a suspected lookout for the gunmen outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Desmond Owens, 26, Clayton Dillard III, 26, and Shaniqua Peterson, 32, were killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt in the May 30th mass shooting, which happened outside a rap event at the banquet hall.

Miami-Dade said the shooting was a coordinated attack that involved two vehicles and at least five gunmen.

Surveillance video of a white SUV shows three masked gunmen getting out of the vehicle before opening fire on the crowd gathered outside. They are then seen running back to the SUV and speeding away. The stolen SUV was found later in a canal.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of El Mula Banquet Hall Shooting Suspects

Police don’t have as much information about the second vehicle, described as a black car with at least two people inside.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence. A cowardly act,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said at the time.

Police said they believed the mass shooting was targeted, but so far, investigators have not released a motive.

A reward of up to $130,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.