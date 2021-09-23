Netflix To Release 'Tiger King 2'Listen up all you cool cats and kittens, "Tiger King 2" is coming to Netflix.

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Buy Waterfront Miami Mansion For $11 MillionSinger Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are moving to Miami.

VIDEO: 'Survivor 41' Premiere Tonight On CBS, Meet The Three Tribes'Survivor 41' premieres tonight at 8:00PM on CBS and streaming with Parmount+

Bronze Bust Unveiled At Burt Reynolds' Hollywood GravesiteA bronze bust of Burt Reynolds, with his famous mustache and sporting his “Smokey and the Bandit” cowboy hat, now adorns his gravesite in Los Angeles.

Arsht Center To Require Vaccinations, Negative COVID Tests For Audience MembersAnyone who plans on attending a performance at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts or The Parker will need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID or a recent negative test result.

11 Best Emmy Awards Red Carpet Looks (2021)Check out the 11 most stunning outfits from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet on CBS.