By CBSMiami.com Team
Fatal Crash, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police is investigating a fatal crash between a scooter and a UPS truck on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man riding the scooter was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The crash took place at around noon near 83rd Street and Harding Avenue.

Police said the driver of the UPS truck stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Police have closed the roadway surrounding the crash while the investigation continues.

No other details had been released by police.

