By CBSMiami.com Team
PALM BAY, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie with an alligator emerging from a storm drain.

The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.

It read, in part: “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬)”

According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain.

The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.

