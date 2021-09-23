MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon.

As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami takes place at 6:45 p.m. and there is the potential for passing showers and some storms.

Friday we will likely see a repeat of Thursday with steamy sun to start and storms in the afternoon.

Through the weekend we remain unsettled. The summery weather pattern continues as highs will soar to around 90 degrees and we will see a mix of sun and scattered storms.

Late Sunday, an early season Fall front may move in and usher in some drier air leading to less humidity early next week. Instead of highs in the 90s, our highs will be in the mid to upper 80s next Monday and Tuesday with a pleasant breeze.