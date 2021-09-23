MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All across South Florida the outrage continues as images emerge of border patrol agents on horseback with whips, trying to corral Haitian migrants.

“This is not acceptable,” said city of North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin.

She is among the local officials who went to Del Rio, Texas to assess the migrant situation at the border. “60 days and waking through seven countries, you’re not just doing it just because, you’re crying out for help,” Estime-Irvin added.

She says her heart hurts to see the thousands of fellow Haitians, desperate for assistance. She adds the images of border patrol agents on horseback with whips only made things worst.

“What we heard people were on the road for two months and robbed, rape, and etc. and only for a better life. We had a lot of parents, families that were pregnant, small kids, and just trying to find a better life,” she said.

And Wednesday a group of Haitian Americans came together to protest the concerns in front of the immigration office on NW 2 Ave.

“They are hungry, they are thirsty,” said Haitian-American activist Marleine Bastien as she addressed the crowd about the Haitian migrants.

“The last thing they need is a country who claims to be the leader of the free world, the land of the free, the home of the brave, to turn away people, black people, who are in need,” added protestor Kelli Ann Thomas.

And the consensus among the South Florida Haitian community is that more needs to be done to help and not harm.

“We’re just saying to the Biden administration, you came here to Little Haiti and he came to speak to the Haitian Community and now we’re asking you to step it up for us. Step it up for our people,” added Estime-Irvin.