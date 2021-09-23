  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Sexual Battery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Georgia psychiatrist accused of molesting boys decades ago has been arrested.

Dr. Thomas Wyatt, 65, from Chatsworth, Georgia, was extradited to Miami-Dade earlier this month and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor.

A Miami-Dade man said Wyatt molested him and two of his friends back in the 1970s.

The man when he did a Google search, he noticed that Wyatt was working in Georgia and a review from a mother who said she didn’t trust him with her child because he was inappropriate with her son.

The man said he contacted his friends and they contacted the police.

A bail hearing is set for October 1st.

