MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Georgia psychiatrist accused of molesting boys decades ago has been arrested.
Dr. Thomas Wyatt, 65, from Chatsworth, Georgia, was extradited to Miami-Dade earlier this month and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor.
A Miami-Dade man said Wyatt molested him and two of his friends back in the 1970s.
The man when he did a Google search, he noticed that Wyatt was working in Georgia and a review from a mother who said she didn’t trust him with her child because he was inappropriate with her son.
The man said he contacted his friends and they contacted the police.
A bail hearing is set for October 1st.