By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who police said intentionally set fire to several cars at a Miami dealership has been arrested.

Anthony Gregory, 40, has been charged with criminal mischief and arson.

It happened Tuesday, September 14th, at Magic City Auto on 8th Street.

Surveillance video shows a man walking around several cars before throwing liquid on the vehicles and then igniting it, according to his arrest report. A huge fire erupted as the man ran away.

Cars intentionally set on fire at Miami dealership.
(Source: Magic City Auto)

Miami firefighters said three cars caught fire and a fourth car was damaged by the heat.

At the time, investigators said they knew who they were looking for based on surveillance video from the lot and a nearby business. They added he’s a known criminal in the area.

“We’re a local business, we’re a family owned business, we help the community. We’ve never had any issues with anybody,” said Luis Olivares, who owns the car dealership.

A manager at the dealership in Little Havana estimated the fire caused $45,000 in damage.

