MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another stormy day for South Florida and it is also the first day of fall.

The weather setup is a mess this Wednesday but basically, there is a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere due to a trough of low pressure.

This is the reason for the storms starting so early in the day.

We’re starting to see more of southerly flow so most of the rain will track from the south and southeast throughout Wednesday but storms will move slowly. This can lead to flooding in some areas.

The clouds and rain will keep Wednesday’s afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

On Thursday, the flow turns out of the southwest as a cold front approaches South Florida. Expect more sunshine during the early part of the day, then afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday, and the same thing goes for Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will get back into the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday before the storms develop late in the afternoon on both days.

The cold front will hit the brakes as it gets closer to Lake Okeechobee and is expected to stall over South Florida on Friday or on Saturday. This will allow for rain chances to remain high through the weekend.

Also, the first day of fall begins at 3:21 pm EDT with the Autumnal Equinox. To read more about the start of fall, click here.

