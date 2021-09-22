  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBS Miami) — One person is dead following a crash on northbound I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Ives Dairy Rd shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to FHP, a silver Mercedes Benz sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Ives Dairy Rd when the driver lost control, drove off of the roadway, and slammed into a tree.

The driver, an adult male, died on the scene.

His passenger was transported to Aventura Hospital.

All lanes of northbound I-95 between Ives Dairy Road and Hallandale Beach Boulevard were closed during the crash investigation.

