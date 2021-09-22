MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Bulgarian man who was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center suffering from 3rd and 4th-degree burns to over 90 percent of his body returned to the hospital Wednesday to reunite with medical personnel who helped save his life.
Around 6 years ago, Nikolai Mitev was airlifted to the hospital after getting severely burned by a boat explosion off the coast of the Cayman Islands.
Nikolai, a diving instructor in Grand Cayman at the time of the incident, suffered burns to 99 percent of his body.
He was given a 5% chance of survival, but Nik fought for almost 6 months at the burn ICU. His road to recovery was nearly 2 years due to complications.
Nik and his wife are in town for a week and made the trek simply to visit the hospital and his heroes.
The hospital honored Nik with a small ceremony for his bravery while at the hospital.