WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Kendall Regional Medical Center, Local TV, Miami News, Nikolai Mitev

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Bulgarian man who was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center suffering from 3rd and 4th-degree burns to over 90 percent of his body returned to the hospital Wednesday to reunite with medical personnel who helped save his life.

Around 6 years ago, Nikolai Mitev was airlifted to the hospital after getting severely burned by a boat explosion off the coast of the Cayman Islands.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Rescued By Service Dog When Roof Collapsed, Paraplegic Man Appeals For Help To Find Apartment He Can Afford

Nikolai, a diving instructor in Grand Cayman at the time of the incident, suffered burns to 99 percent of his body.

READ MORE: Texas-Style Abortion Bill Filed In Florida

He was given a 5% chance of survival, but Nik fought for almost 6 months at the burn ICU. His road to recovery was nearly 2 years due to complications.

Nik and his wife are in town for a week and made the trek simply to visit the hospital and his heroes.

MORE NEWS: Miami Gardens Shooting Under Investigation

The hospital honored Nik with a small ceremony for his bravery while at the hospital.

CBSMiami.com Team