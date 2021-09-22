MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Hany Mukhtar scored two goals to reach 12 on the season and Nashville SC beat Inter Miami CF 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Nashville (11-3-11), coming off its third loss of the season, avoided dropping back-to-back games for the first time this year. Miami (9-11-5) has lost consecutive games following a six-match unbeaten run.
Mukhtar scored in the sixth minute.
Alistair Johnston settled Dax McCarty’s pass inside the 18-yard box and sent it over the defense for Mukhtar’s one-touch redirection at the far post.
In the 48th, Mukhtar raced to a loose ball at the penalty spot, took a touch, and sent it into the empty net for a 3-0 lead.
Mukhtar is tied for fourth in scoring, trailing D.C. United's Ola Kamara by four goals for the Golden Boot award.
Walker Zimmerman made it 2-0 in the 39th minute.
Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman came out of his area for a loose ball, but Aníbal Godoy got to it first and sent it across the goal Zimmerman’s header.
Miami scored in the 64th when Gonzalo Higuaín finished a give-and-go with Rodolfo Pizarro. But Nashville answered six minutes later on Randall Leal’s goal.
Johnston capped the scoring in stoppage time.
