MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This is responsible gaming education week and the Florida lottery is joining with several organizations to mark the occasion.
Lottery officials say one of their top priorities is protecting the interests of their players and they want to make sure that they have the tools and resources needed to play and win the lottery responsibly.
As part of that effort, they are reminding all of us that the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling is available at 888-admit-it.
The national problem gambling helpline can be reached at 800 522-4700.
