MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city officials announced Tuesday that the Collins Park Garage has achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

Officials said the garage near the Bass museum, with its 7-level garage, offering 513 parking spaces and approximately 16,000 gross square feet of retail space on the ground level, reduces heat, conserves water, and is designed with energy efficiency as a focus.

“The Collins Park Garage is the first municipal LEED-certified parking facility in the City of Miami Beach,” explained City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “This further demonstrates how we incorporate sustainable design and construction practices in our critical infrastructure projects without sacrificing aesthetics.”

The LEED certification establishes a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings for virtually all building types. Such buildings reduce negative environmental impacts and improve occupant health and well-being.

Officials said the Collins Park Garage incorporates a number of sustainability elements, including:

• Use of a so-called cool roof, which incorporates thermoplastic polyolefin to minimize the heat island effect.

• Reduction of water use for outdoor purposes by 81% through a combination of native plants and smart irrigation.

• Reduction of indoor potable water use by 47% through the installation of efficient plumbing fixtures in bathrooms, part of the garage and retail spaces.

• Efficient HVAC and lighting energy systems, tight building envelope and facades as well as the use of highly reflective surfaces to achieve demonstrated energy efficiency savings of approximately 35% over typical baseline buildings.

• Low-emitting (very low to zero volatile organic content) materials such as paints and adhesives, materials with high proportions of recycled or sustainable content as well regional materials that support the local economy.