MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – An elderly man minding his business was suddenly attacked Tuesday morning while working at a Miramar strip mall.
"What is this world coming to?" said Miramar resident Marjorie Jackson.
It’s a simple but profound question, which a lot of people seem to be asking themselves lately.
“People are just adhering to violence,” Jackson said. “It’s such a demonic spirit with everything going on right now.”
That senseless violence rearing its ugly head at the Miramar Parkway Plaza. Police say a 70-year-old man was senselessly and randomly attacked.
"The property groundskeeper who works here was cleaning the glass here," explained Guy Alston, who works at A Cut Above Barbershop. "Some homeless guy, out of nowhere, walked up behind him and stabbed him and took off down the street."
Police released surveillance video of the alleged stabber walking calmly past the scene of the crime.
The man on camera was wearing a red or maroon T-shirt and blue shorts with another T-shirt wrapped around his head, carrying a sling style backpack.
Alston said the 70-year-old victim, whose job was to clean up around the strip mall, was understandably stunned by the unprovoked assault.
"He was in a little shock, wasn't weary, walked to paramedics and took him away," Alston said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.