By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the passion, culture, and history created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community and the City of Miami Beach is doing just that by recognizing individuals and businesses with Hispanic Heritage Month Awards.

“The awardees represent the high caliber of diverse Hispanic individuals this great city is fortunate to have,” explained Hispanic Affairs Committee Chairperson Gabriel J. Paez.

Here is the list of recipients:

Adult Contributing to Success of Youth

  • Koren E. Illa

 Business

  • Oh Mexico Restaurant
  • Moises Bakery

Business Advocate

  • Ceci Velasco

Culinary Artist

  • Chef Jesus Paredes (El Chalan Restaurant)

Educator

  • Judith M. Sanchez-Lamothe
  • Julio Echemendia
  • Honorable mention: Dr. Raul J. Moncarz

Hispanic Community Member (Public Service)

  • City Manager Alina T. Hudak

In Memoriam Recognition

  • Eduardo “Eddie” Perez of the Miami Beach Police Department

Public Safety Personnel (MBPD)

  • Crime Scene Supervisor Juan “JC” Pedroso

Public Safety Personnel (MBFD)

  • Deputy Fire Chief Digna Abello

Social Service Provider

  • Valerie Navarrete

The awards will be presented on October 7 at the Española Way Rotunda at 6 p.m.

 

 

 

