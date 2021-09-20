  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for answers after a teen was shot and killed at a southwest Miami-Dade community park.

They said the 14-year-old, who was not from the area and was visiting relatives, was attending a family gathering at Sandpiper Park, at 11100 SW 157 Avenue around 7 p.m.

“The victim had told his family that he was going to meet up with some friends, just steps from where the gathering was taking place. A short time after, shots were fired, the family raced to the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was summoned to respond. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, upon arriving at the scene, determined that 14-year-old male was deceased,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said investigators spoke to family members and possible witnesses in an effort to piece together what happened.

