By CBSMiami.com Team
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A South Broward High student is accused of making an online threat to “shoot up” a school.

Hollywood police said on Sunday they were alerted to the threat by the school’s resource officer. The teen was also identified by South Broward’s school personnel.

According to police, the 15-year-old posted on Snapchat a picture of what appeared to be a gun in his hand and the caption “Abouta shoot up a school,” though he did not specify which school.

He reportedly sent the picture to a few of his friends. They, along with their parents, became concerned and notified the school which in return notified the resource officer.

When police questioned the teen, he reportedly admitted to making the threat but said it was a joke and wasn’t meant to be taken seriously. He also showed the officers the gun from the picture which turned out to be a plastic toy ‘cap’ gun.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting.

Police urge parents to talk to their children about making such threats, even if they are meant as a joke because they will be taken seriously and charges will be filed.

