NORTH PORT (CBSMiami) – The FBI announced Sunday that the body recovered near the search area for missing Florida woman Gabby Petito is consistent with her description.

While the FBI wouldn’t definitely say it’s her, the agency added the cause of death for the recovered remains are still under investigation.

The press conference happened just hours after a coroner in Wyoming has told CBS News that a body had been found near Grand Teton National Park.

On Friday, Petito’s father remained hopeful his 22-year-old daughter will be found alive.

”Positivity is hard. Trying to focus on the scenario I have in my head that she’s stuck somewhere and that she just you know just needs help and that we have to go and get her and bring her home,” said Joe Petito.

Petito was on a van trip out west with her fiancé Brian Laundrie when she disappeared earlier this month. Laundrie returned home to Florida without her.

And now police are searching for him in a large wildlife reserve near Florida’s Gulf Coast.

His family says he went there after being named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

“We’re hopeful. We’re hopeful that he’s out here. Certainly we prepare for all different possibilities, but our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port,” said Josh Taylor, the public information officer for the North Port Police Department.

Friends, neighbors and supporters are also holding out hope.

“We want to find out where he is, where’s Gabby. We want answers,” said Samantha Corral.

Investigators say that while Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, he’s not wanted for a crime. They say that now the investigation is a multiple missing person case.