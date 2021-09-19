Jim DeFede spotlights the Abraham Accords on its one-year anniversary.
The accords stablished peace between Israel and some of its neighbors.
It was the first public normalization of relations between an Arab country and Israel in decades.
DeFede and his guest focus on how the Abraham Accords might be impacted by the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
GUEST: Lior Haiat, spokesman for Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs