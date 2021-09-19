NORTH PORT (CBSMiami) – A massive search is underway for the fiancé of missing Florida woman Gabby Petito.

More than 50 officers and FBI agents are combing a 24,000-acre park near Sarasota looking for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. investigators have been trying to speak with him for days.

“Our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port,” said Josh Taylor with the North Port Police Department.

Laundrie’s family contacted the FBI Friday night, claiming they have not seen him since Tuesday. His family believes the 23-year-old entered Carlton Reserve earlier this week. Investigators say he may be in danger.

“There’s an enormous amount of pressure on him to provide answers on what’s going on here,” Taylor said.

Meanwhile, there’s no still no sign of 22-year-old Petito. She vanished last month while the couple was on a cross-country trip. It was a journey they were documenting on social media.

A video released by police appears to show the couple having an emotional fight weeks before her family lost contact.

Earlier this month, Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito. Her worried family put out a statement saying, “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing. He is hiding. Gabby is missing.”

As Petito’s loved ones hope and pray for answers, investigators are now searching for two missing people.