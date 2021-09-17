MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police say a man was found dead in front of a home Friday morning. He’s believed to be rapper WizdaWizard.

Florida Highway Patrol says an alleged road rage shooting on I-95 also led to another man getting at least 22 bullet holes to the driver’s side of his car. That man is said to be rapper SpotemGottem.

This is the corner of six terrorists and 10 Street and this is where that body was found early this morning in front of this vacant home.

You can see those markers still remain on the floor but this is no longer an active scene.

While Hallandale Beach Police have not confirmed the identity of the person found multiple posts on social media claimed the victim that was a rapper with the wizard.

Police said what caused the person’s death is still unknown.

Chopper 4 shows police cornered off a large perimeter of the neighborhood.

Family members showed up to the home police as per the integrity of the investigation. They will not release the man’s name yet.

“I can’t confirm a head wound but it does appear that he did have some trauma to his body correct. At this time. We don’t have any known suspects and the investigation is still ongoing,” Hallandale Police Captain Megan Jones said.

According to TMZ, early this morning rapper SpotemGotem is recovering at Aventura hospital after being shot multiple times in a Miami road rage incident.

FHP tells CBS4 that the rapper was riding in a car and shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side.

The driver was shot on the hip and SpotemGottem suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Both are in stable condition, but police are searching for the persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).