MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we head into the weekend, the tropics are active.

A tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located about 1,100 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high potential of development over the next 2 to 5 days.

Although showers and storms associated with this system are somewhat disorganized, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days and a tropical depression could still form over the weekend.

This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure is located about 100 miles southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina also has a high potential of cyclone formation.

Although the circulation of this system has become a little better defined, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized and located mainly well to the east of the center. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves northward to north-northeastward off the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts.

Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts through this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the far eastern Atlantic, disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms are associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive, and development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur over the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.

Post Tropical Cyclone Nicholas continues to produce some rain across parts of the Southeast.