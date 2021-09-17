MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with a few showers possible in the late morning.

In the afternoon, highs will climb to the low 90s but it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

There are no advisories for boaters as the wind will be fairly light out of the south 5 to 10 miles per hour. The best time to head to the beach will be in the morning since some rain will roll in later. The risk of rip currents is low but the UV Index is very high. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

The heating of the day along with some moisture will lead to some storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Friday night lows will fall to the upper 70s.

Saturday the pattern continues with steamy sun to start and scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Highs continue in the low 90s. Sunday an east breeze will develop and passing storms will be possible. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s through early next week.

The Fall Equinox or Autumnal Equinox begins Wednesday, September 22nd but it will continue to feel like summer in South Florida.