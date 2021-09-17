MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Money Magazine is out with its annual list of the 50 Best Places To Live In The United States for 2021 & 2022 and one Florida city made it into the top 50 this year.

It was Navarre, Florida, which came in No. 34.

The top city on the list was Chanhassen, Minnesota. Chanhassen is where musician Prince had his home and recording studio.

According to Money, they ranked places based on combined affordability, economic growth, and quality of life. It also considered locations with populations ranging from 25,000 up to 500,000.

“From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.”

According to the report, Navarre, which is located in Santa Rosa County in the Northwest Florida Panhandle, has a population of 41,980. The median household income is $75,970, the median home price is $281,456, and the unemployment rate is 4.5%. According to the report, job opportunities are expect4ed to surge 19% by 2025.

Its nearest big cities are Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Mobile in Alabama.

Navarre’s beaches are most famous for being the backdrop of the 1978 film Jaws 2.

Marine life and conservation is a key on the area. The city is home to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary and the Sea Turtle Conservation Center.