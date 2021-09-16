MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fundraiser to support the battle against breast cancer is back in Miami.
After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, this year the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk will be in person in Bayfront Park on Saturday, October 16th.READ MORE: Miami Proud: St. John Bosco Clinic Providing Free Care For Nearly 30 Years
The opening ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and the walk gets underway at 9:15 a.m.
Those interested in taking part can register HERE.READ MORE: Miami Federal Judge Refuses To Block Gov. DeSantis Ban On School Mask Mandates
Sergio Mendoza lost his wife to breast cancer in 2017.
“I walk with my children, my mother and father – my mother is also a breast cancer survivor, and I walk with our team, which are friends and the ones that also feel aligned in this fight against breast cancer. It’s important not to look at breast cancer as something that is unsurmountable or that will always defeat us. My wife was defeated by breast cancer but that’s not the future,” he said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Miami Police Searching For Person In Car Dealership Arson Attack
Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever.